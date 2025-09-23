Remco Evenepoel's Triple Triumph: Dominance at the Cycling World Championships

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium secured his third consecutive men's individual time trial title at the Cycling Road World Championships, a triumph that highlighted his dominance in the field.

The 25-year-old cyclist made a powerful statement by overtaking four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar during the race, finishing the 40.6km course in 49:46.03.

Australian Jay Vine claimed silver, and Belgium's Ilan de Wilder took the bronze. Meanwhile, Slovenia's Pogacar aimed for a time trial and road race double but finished fourth.

