Remco Evenepoel's Triple Triumph: Dominance at the Cycling World Championships

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium triumphed at the Cycling Road World Championships, securing his third consecutive men's individual time trial title. Overcoming Tadej Pogacar, Evenepoel finished the 40.6km course in 49:46.03, with Jay Vine and Ilan de Wilder taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:11 IST
Remco Evenepoel of Belgium secured his third consecutive men's individual time trial title at the Cycling Road World Championships, a triumph that highlighted his dominance in the field.

The 25-year-old cyclist made a powerful statement by overtaking four-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar during the race, finishing the 40.6km course in 49:46.03.

Australian Jay Vine claimed silver, and Belgium's Ilan de Wilder took the bronze. Meanwhile, Slovenia's Pogacar aimed for a time trial and road race double but finished fourth.

