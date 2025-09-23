Controversy Over Player Pay: Ryder Cup's Bold Financial Move

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has publicly defended the decision to pay U.S. players at the Ryder Cup, sparking discussion about the break from tradition in the prestigious competition. The new structure will see each U.S. player receive $500,000, with $300,000 earmarked for charity and $200,000 as a stipend, marking a significant increase from previous years.

European counterparts, led by captain Luke Donald, have raised concerns over the potential reaction from fans. Donald suggested that should the U.S. players fail to perform, they could face backlash from the notoriously vocal New York crowd, especially when compensated for their participation while European players remain unpaid.

Bradley remained firm in his position, stating that the goal is to adapt the Ryder Cup to modern times and further charitable efforts. Despite controversy, Bradley and the U.S. team remained undeterred, highlighting their focus on the competition and the spirited atmosphere synonymous with the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)