Major Shifts: Sports Transformations and Leadership Changes

The sports world is abuzz with significant developments, including the Houston Texans' struggles under coach DeMeco Ryans and a widespread impact across multiple leagues and organizations.

In Major League Baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays' sale to Patrick Zalupski has been officially approved, signaling a new era for the team. Likewise, the ACC has aligned its scheduling with other major conferences.

Change brews within teams too, with stormy weather around the Giants' quarterback position and Auburn's Bruce Pearl's retirement. Meanwhile, CFL's announced changes to its rulebook seek to narrow the gap with the NFL.

(With inputs from agencies.)