Sophie Devine's Heroics Seal Thrilling Gujarat Giants Win
Nandini Sharma's hat-trick was overshadowed as Sophie Devine's standout performance led Gujarat Giants to a dramatic four-run victory over Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match. Devine's 95 and a strong final over ensured the win, despite Delhi's valiant chase led by Lizelle Lee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 11-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 23:26 IST
Sophie Devine showcased her brilliance with a stunning 95 runs and a superb final over, ensuring a narrow, four-run victory for Gujarat Giants against Delhi Capitals in a gripping Women's Premier League encounter.
Nandini Sharma's impressive five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick, couldn't prevent Delhi's spirited chase led by Lizelle Lee's blazing 86 off 54 balls.
In the end, Devine's strategic bowling under pressure tipped the scales in Gujarat's favor, despite Delhi's efforts to chase the challenging target of 210 runs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Benzema's Hat-Trick Propels Al-Ittihad to Dominant Victory
BJP Aims for Hat-Trick in Assam's Rajya Sabha Elections
Russell's Hat-trick Shines in HIL GC Victory Against Bengal Tigers
Hope's ton, Ngidi hat-trick take Capitals to win over DSG
Kane Russell Shines with Hat-Trick as HIL GC Triumphs Over Shrachi Bengal Tigers