Sophie Devine's Heroics Seal Thrilling Gujarat Giants Win

Sophie Devine showcased her brilliance with a stunning 95 runs and a superb final over, ensuring a narrow, four-run victory for Gujarat Giants against Delhi Capitals in a gripping Women's Premier League encounter.

Nandini Sharma's impressive five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick, couldn't prevent Delhi's spirited chase led by Lizelle Lee's blazing 86 off 54 balls.

In the end, Devine's strategic bowling under pressure tipped the scales in Gujarat's favor, despite Delhi's efforts to chase the challenging target of 210 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)