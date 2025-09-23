Left Menu

The Ultimate Inside Job: Wallabies Aim to Break Eden Park Curse

Australia seeks to end its 39-year losing streak at Eden Park against the All Blacks, aided by New Zealanders on the Wallabies' coaching team. The win could break the All Blacks' long-standing Bledisloe Cup reign and end their undefeated streak at the iconic venue, making history in rugby.

Updated: 23-09-2025 13:06 IST
Australia is on the brink of a historic moment as they aim to break a 39-year losing streak at Eden Park against the All Blacks this Saturday. It is seen as the ultimate inside job, with New Zealanders now strategically coaching the Wallabies.

Among the Australian coaching staff are Joe Schmidt, who had previously guided the All Blacks to reach the 2023 World Cup final, and his trusted counterparts Mike Cron and Tom Donnelly. The duo now plays pivotal roles in the Wallabies' set-piece organization, including the scrum and line-out.

If successful, Australia will not just end the psychological hold of their Eden Park losses, but they also stand to disrupt New Zealand's 20-year spell as Bledisloe Cup holders. Wallabies winger Max Jorgensen, not even born when Australia last held the Cup, hopes to change history starting with Saturday's pivotal test.

