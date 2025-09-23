Left Menu

PGTI Suspends Top Golfers Amid Judicial Controversy

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) suspended 17 golfers for playing in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) event. Leading players like Bhullar face bans amid criticism of fairness. Legal actions have commenced as players decry inconsistent rules and decision-making within PGTI's governing body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:18 IST
PGTI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has taken a controversial step by suspending 17 professional golfers following their participation in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational Tournament at Jaypee Greens, Greater Noida.

This suspension, which affects top names in Indian golf, including Bhullar—a notable Olympian and multiple-time Asian Tour winner—has sent shockwaves through the golfing fraternity. Joining Bhullar in this predicament are Aman Raj, Harendra Gupta, Karandeep Kochhar, and Sachin Baisoya, fueling discontent among the players.

The golfers, unlisted in the Chennai Open, now seek legal recourse for what they perceive as unjust treatment, with two cases already filed in the Delhi High Court. Allegations have surfaced that the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) exceeded its authority by issuing interim suspensions without completing proper investigations. This situation has sparked criticism for perceived double standards within PGTI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

