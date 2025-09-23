From Titan to Turmoil: The Goalkeeping Saga at PSG

As Gianluigi Donnarumma was lauded with the best men's goalkeeper award during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, a stark goalkeeping contrast unfolded in Marseille. Paris Saint-Germain's new recruit, Lucas Chevalier, struggled as PSG succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marseille, igniting conversations about a controversial goalkeeper swap.

Chevalier, who replaced the formidable Donnarumma this season, failed to showcase defensive authority, raising concerns over PSG's tactical decision. Donnarumma's vital role in PSG's Champions League triumphs was evident, despite his frustrating errors in ball distribution under pressure, a key factor for coach Luis Enrique's decision for change.

Despite the transition, Chevalier's performance under pressure at Marseille, specifically a failed pass nearly leading to another goal, has sparked scrutiny regarding Enrique's long-term strategy. Meanwhile, Donnarumma, now with Manchester City, voiced his disappointment at being sidelined, hinting at unresolved tensions during his PSG exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)