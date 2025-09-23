Left Menu

From Titan to Turmoil: The Goalkeeping Saga at PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma, celebrated at Ballon d'Or, contrasts with Lucas Chevalier's Paris Saint-Germain struggles against Marseille. This raises questions about Luis Enrique's decision to sell Donnarumma for Chevalier, who has less experience despite impressive passing skills. Donnarumma's departure to Manchester City was marked by public frustration.

23-09-2025
As Gianluigi Donnarumma was lauded with the best men's goalkeeper award during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, a stark goalkeeping contrast unfolded in Marseille. Paris Saint-Germain's new recruit, Lucas Chevalier, struggled as PSG succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Marseille, igniting conversations about a controversial goalkeeper swap.

Chevalier, who replaced the formidable Donnarumma this season, failed to showcase defensive authority, raising concerns over PSG's tactical decision. Donnarumma's vital role in PSG's Champions League triumphs was evident, despite his frustrating errors in ball distribution under pressure, a key factor for coach Luis Enrique's decision for change.

Despite the transition, Chevalier's performance under pressure at Marseille, specifically a failed pass nearly leading to another goal, has sparked scrutiny regarding Enrique's long-term strategy. Meanwhile, Donnarumma, now with Manchester City, voiced his disappointment at being sidelined, hinting at unresolved tensions during his PSG exit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

