F1 Future Uncertainty Looms for Lawson and Tsunoda
Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda achieved personal bests in Baku, celebrating significant milestones in their F1 careers. However, their futures with Red Bull Racing remain uncertain, as the team considers rookies Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad for potential promotions. Decisions await as the 2024 season approaches.
Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda celebrated new personal milestones last weekend in Baku, but their futures in Formula One hang in the balance.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix marked a high point with all Red Bull and Racing Bulls drivers scoring points; Max Verstappen clinched victory for Red Bull, while Lawson and Tsunoda achieved career-best finishes in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
As rookie talents like Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad loom as potential new additions, Red Bull Racing weighs options for the 2024 season. Uncertainty surrounds Lawson and Tsunoda, with the energy drink brand exercising strategic patience in driver placements.
