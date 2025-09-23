Srihari Nataraj Eyes Freestyle Glory at Asian Aquatic Championship

Indian double Olympian Srihari Nataraj is poised to shine at the Asian Aquatic Championship 2025, hosted at the newly inaugurated Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. Set between September 28 and October 11, Nataraj, known for his prowess in backstroke, is now shifting focus to freestyle events.

"Backstroke has always been my main event, but this year I'm emphasizing freestyle, particularly the 100 and 200-meter events," Nataraj explained, citing gradual improvement without targeted training. His intuition was confirmed at the 2025 FISU Summer World University Games, where he broke longstanding national records in both 100m and 200m freestyle events.

Participating in a national training camp in Ahmedabad, Nataraj has been acclimating to the venue. "Training has been excellent, and we're all set for strong performances," he stated, appreciating the event's significance in India. While some anticipate a home advantage, Nataraj downplays it, emphasizing performance over familiarity.

Missing his inaugural Asian Aquatic Championships in 2016, Nataraj expressed enthusiasm for the current opportunity and praised the facilities. Post-Championships, he plans to participate in Jaipur's Khelo India University Games and set his sights on qualifying for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

