Left Menu

India Gears Up for ISSF Junior World Cup with Strong Athlete Lineup

India is set to field 69 athletes for the ISSF Junior World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Scheduled from September 24 to October 2, the event will see 208 shooters from 18 countries compete across 15 Olympic and two non-Olympic events. Notable athletes like Raiza Dhillon and Abhinav Shaw are among the participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:11 IST
India Gears Up for ISSF Junior World Cup with Strong Athlete Lineup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ISSF Junior World Cup is set to take place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in India, with the hosts fielding a strong team of 69 athletes. Scheduled to run from September 24 to October 2, the event will feature 208 young shooters from 18 countries.

This prestigious competition includes 15 Olympic events and two non-Olympic events, with 51 medals up for grabs. Nations such as the United States, Italy, and Great Britain have already arrived and conducted unofficial training sessions.

India, which topped the medals table in the first event of the year held in Suhl, Germany, will look to replicate its success. Keep an eye on Raiza Dhillon, Abhinav Shaw, and other standout athletes as they compete for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Sealing of Decades-Old Mosque in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

 India
2
Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State Amidst Gaza Conflict

 Global
3
Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

Digital Border Revolution: EU's Post-Brexit Entry/Exit System

 Global
4
Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Drowning of Children in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025