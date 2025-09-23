India Gears Up for ISSF Junior World Cup with Strong Athlete Lineup

The ISSF Junior World Cup is set to take place at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in India, with the hosts fielding a strong team of 69 athletes. Scheduled to run from September 24 to October 2, the event will feature 208 young shooters from 18 countries.

This prestigious competition includes 15 Olympic events and two non-Olympic events, with 51 medals up for grabs. Nations such as the United States, Italy, and Great Britain have already arrived and conducted unofficial training sessions.

India, which topped the medals table in the first event of the year held in Suhl, Germany, will look to replicate its success. Keep an eye on Raiza Dhillon, Abhinav Shaw, and other standout athletes as they compete for glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)