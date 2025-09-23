Ben Stokes Set to Lead England in Ashes: Brook Named Vice-Captain

Ben Stokes, the captain of the England cricket team, is on the road to recovery and expected to be fit for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia. A significant addition is the appointment of Harry Brook as the new vice-captain for the tour Down Under.

The England selectors unveiled a 16-man squad for the Ashes on Tuesday. Stokes, who had to miss the concluding test against India due to a shoulder injury, will lead the squad. The first Test kicks off in Perth on November 21, where Stokes is anticipated to make his return.

Brook, England's white-ball captain, will assume vice-captain duties for the test team, succeeding Ollie Pope, who retains his spot in the squad. Fast bowler Mark Wood and versatile batsman Will Jacks have been named in the squad, adding depth to England's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)