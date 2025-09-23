Left Menu

Bumrah's Asia Cup Assignment: No Rest as India Prioritizes Preparation for West Indies Test

India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, suggests Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to rest during the Asia Cup's closing stages. The decision, tied to Bumrah’s upcoming Test against West Indies, aligns with his workload management strategy. Despite a challenging match against Pakistan, his role remains pivotal for India's cricketing strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:02 IST
Bumrah's Asia Cup Assignment: No Rest as India Prioritizes Preparation for West Indies Test
Jasprit Bumrah in action (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has indicated that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will likely not be rested during the latter stages of the Asia Cup. Bumrah's performance in these fixtures is vital preparation for the first Test against the West Indies, scheduled to start on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah's workload management has been a topic of concern following back spasms suffered in January. Despite his recent rest against Oman after India's advancement to the Super Fours, Doeschate suggests Bumrah's participation in upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka remains critical.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Sri Lanka, Doeschate emphasized the tournament's importance and assured that prioritizing Bumrah makes strategic sense. He acknowledged Bumrah's challenging role, despite a tough outing against Pakistan, stating the management trusts his ability and expects him to be central to India's plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
2
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global
3
Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

Cyril Ramaphosa Engages in Talks to Ease U.S. Tariffs

 Global
4
Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

Fiston Mayele's Historic Hat-Trick Seals African-Asian-Pacific Cup Triumph

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025