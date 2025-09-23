Bumrah's Asia Cup Assignment: No Rest as India Prioritizes Preparation for West Indies Test

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has indicated that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will likely not be rested during the latter stages of the Asia Cup. Bumrah's performance in these fixtures is vital preparation for the first Test against the West Indies, scheduled to start on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah's workload management has been a topic of concern following back spasms suffered in January. Despite his recent rest against Oman after India's advancement to the Super Fours, Doeschate suggests Bumrah's participation in upcoming matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka remains critical.

During a pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Sri Lanka, Doeschate emphasized the tournament's importance and assured that prioritizing Bumrah makes strategic sense. He acknowledged Bumrah's challenging role, despite a tough outing against Pakistan, stating the management trusts his ability and expects him to be central to India's plans.

