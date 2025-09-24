Left Menu

Xander Schauffele: A Journey from Fatherhood to Fairways

Xander Schauffele, ranked fourth in the world, returns to golf after taking time off for fatherhood. Despite challenges, including a rib injury and missing the Tour Championship, Schauffele is rejuvenated and ready for the Ryder Cup. His focus now shifts from family life back to golf.

Updated: 24-09-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:49 IST
  • United States

World number four Xander Schauffele is making his much-anticipated return to the golfing arena after stepping back to embrace fatherhood. With a challenging year behind him, including a rib injury and professional struggles, Schauffele is back with renewed vigor, ready to compete in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black this weekend.

After becoming a father on August 29, Schauffele spent crucial weeks giving priority to family life, helping his wife Maya, and adjusting to his new role. While the experience was enriching, he is eager to return to competitive golf, bolstered by support from U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and teammates.

Despite not securing a tournament win this year, Schauffele's history as a double major champion and his rested mindset assure his team of his unwavering competitive spirit. As the Ryder Cup approaches, Schauffele's focus is on bringing home the win and revitalizing his professional journey.

