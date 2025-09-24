Left Menu

Novak Djokovic Returns to Shanghai: Aiming for Victory

Novak Djokovic is set to return to the Shanghai Masters tournament after his U.S. Open semi-final defeat. Having won the event four times, Djokovic aims to end the season on a high note, competing against rising tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:37 IST
Novak Djokovic Returns to Shanghai: Aiming for Victory
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is gearing up for a return to action next month at the Shanghai Masters, marking his first tournament appearance since being defeated by Carlos Alcaraz at the U.S. Open semi-finals.

The Serbian tennis star, a four-time Shanghai champion, aims to finish the season on a high note despite fierce competition from Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have dominated the men's tennis scene in recent seasons.

Organizers announced that Djokovic, who has a record of 24 major wins, will compete in his 14th main-draw appearance in Shanghai from October 1-12, eyeing redemption after last year's final against Sinner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

 Global
2
Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

 India
3
BJP's Malviya Criticizes Congress, Predicts Alliance Downfall in Bihar

BJP's Malviya Criticizes Congress, Predicts Alliance Downfall in Bihar

 India
4
Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI's CLAT-PG Hiring Criteria

Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI's CLAT-PG Hiring Criteria

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Bitcoin to Solana: IMF Outlines Blockchain Consensus Risks for Supervisors

Aging Population and Limited AI Gains Put Japan’s Labor Market at a Crossroads, IMF Says

IMF Study: Corruption and Finance Block Growth of Firms in Sub-Saharan Africa

Resilient health systems key to Europe’s future, warns WHO in landmark new report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025