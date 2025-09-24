Novak Djokovic Returns to Shanghai: Aiming for Victory
Novak Djokovic is set to return to the Shanghai Masters tournament after his U.S. Open semi-final defeat. Having won the event four times, Djokovic aims to end the season on a high note, competing against rising tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
Novak Djokovic is gearing up for a return to action next month at the Shanghai Masters, marking his first tournament appearance since being defeated by Carlos Alcaraz at the U.S. Open semi-finals.
The Serbian tennis star, a four-time Shanghai champion, aims to finish the season on a high note despite fierce competition from Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have dominated the men's tennis scene in recent seasons.
Organizers announced that Djokovic, who has a record of 24 major wins, will compete in his 14th main-draw appearance in Shanghai from October 1-12, eyeing redemption after last year's final against Sinner.
