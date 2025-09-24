Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Secure Top Australian Talent for Upcoming HIL Season

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of top Australian talents in the latest Hockey India League auction. The upcoming season, set for January 2026, promises an exciting display of hockey prowess with the addition of international stars and promising Indian players.

The team's most notable acquisitions were Australian stars Liam Henderson and Cooper Burns, secured for Rs 42 lakhs and Rs 34.5 lakhs, respectively. These strategic buys highlight Lancers' focus on enhancing their international expertise to ensure a competitive edge in the league. Henderson, a core member of Australia's roster, was pivotal in their Oceania Cup victory, while Burns' accolades in the Hockey Australia League speak volumes of his abilities.

In addition to these top signings, Kalinga Lancers also welcomed Australian goalkeeper Jed Snowden, along with a mix of promising Indian and international talent. The franchise's strategic selections bolster their chances of success in the upcoming season as they aim for a strong start with their balanced and experienced squad.

