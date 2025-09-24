Left Menu

Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov Face Upset at Japan Open

Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov, both high-seeded players, faced unexpected exits from the Japan Open. Tiafoe struggled with his first serve and was defeated by Marton Fucsovics. Shapovalov, meanwhile, lost to Daniel Altmaier. The tournament continues with Fucsovics gearing up for the second round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:46 IST
Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov Face Upset at Japan Open
Frances Tiafoe
  • Country:
  • Japan

Frances Tiafoe and Denis Shapovalov, notable seeds in the Japan Open, experienced stunning first-round defeats. Tiafoe, seeded eighth, fell to qualifier Marton Fucsovics, frustrated by a faltering first serve and ultimately smashing his racket.

Shapovalov, the tournament's seventh seed, succumbed to a 7-5, 6-3 loss to Daniel Altmaier. This abrupt exit follows Tiafoe's recent string of losses, including defeats at the U.S. Open and Davis Cup qualifiers.

Fucsovics advances to the second round, where he will face either Jordan Thompson or Brandon Nakashima. Altmaier prepares for competition against either Damir Dzumhur or Aleksandar Vukic.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

 India
2
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.

Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for p...

 India
3
India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

 India
4
Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025