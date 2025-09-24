SG Pipers Fortify Lineup with Olympic Bronze Medallist and International Talent for HIL Season

SG Pipers have made significant additions to their squad by acquiring Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh, along with Belgian and Dutch talents Roman Duvekot and Bram Van Battum. These acquisitions were made during the auction ahead of the upcoming Hockey India League season, set to commence in January 2026.

Rupinder Pal Singh, a cornerstone of Indian hockey in the last decade, joins with a wealth of experience, including over 120 international goals. His drag-flicking abilities and calm demeanor under pressure will be integral to the Pipers' strategy. Duvekot, known for his pace and sharp finishing, promises to invigorate the team's forward lineup.

Van Battum, celebrated for his contributions to the Dutch powerhouse Kampong, will add depth to the Pipers' defense. The team's director, Sreejesh PR, expressed excitement over the new roster, emphasizing the reinforcement and future-oriented growth of SG Pipers.

(With inputs from agencies.)