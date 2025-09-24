Left Menu

India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry: Is It Over?

India's cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav claims their rivalry with Pakistan no longer exists as India dominates recent matches. In response, Pakistani bowler Shaheen Afridi remains confident, urging skepticism until the Asia Cup concludes. This highlights a shift in the once fierce Indo-Pak cricket rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:54 IST
Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has declared that the once intense rivalry with Pakistan on the cricket field no longer holds its former significance. This statement comes as India, under his leadership, has decisively defeated Pakistan in their most recent encounters during the ongoing Asia Cup.

Ahead of Pakistan's crucial Super Fours match against Bangladesh, premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi addressed the media, reacting to Suryakumar's remarks. He emphasized that India had yet to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final, and remained confident of Pakistan's resolve to win the tournament.

The Indian team has prevailed in 12 out of 15 T20 matches against Pakistan, reflecting a noticeable shift in the competitive balance. This dominance, coupled with Pakistan's internal team changes, has led to a diminishing contest described by Suryakumar as less of a rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

