Inconsistent Batting Performance: India Scores 168 Against Bangladesh

Abhishek Sharma delivered a standout performance, smashing an impressive 75 runs off just 37 balls during the Asia Cup Super 4s encounter against Bangladesh.

The opener's partnership with Shubman Gill, which yielded 77 runs in just over six overs, offered India a promising start.

However, the departure of Gill and Sharma exposed the Indian middle order's vulnerabilities, leaving Hardik Pandya to salvage the innings with a brisk 38 as India posted a modest total of 168 for six.

(With inputs from agencies.)