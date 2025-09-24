Ryder Cup Drama: Hojgaard Twins and Trump Anticipation

In a week set to be filled with sports drama, golf fans will witness Denmark's second Hojgaard twin making his Ryder Cup debut amid stringent security measures in anticipation of a Trump visit at Bethpage Black. The Ryder Cup match is expected to be intense, with past European hero Tommy Fleetwood gearing up for an American team seeking revenge.

Elsewhere in the sports arena, Green Bay Packers' offensive line faces a potential setback as right tackle Zach Tom is likely to miss a pivotal game due to an abdominal injury. In basketball, Precious Achiuwa returns to the Miami Heat on a one-year contract, hoping to make an impact in the upcoming season.

In baseball, the Seattle Mariners secured a playoff berth, underscoring a triumphant run, while in the NFL business sector, speculation arises as the league eyes early renegotiation talks for television rights deals. Meanwhile, Wagner's coach suspension casts a shadow over college sports, as allegations of verbal abuse arise.

