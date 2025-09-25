Ryder Cup Showdown: Bethpage Black Becomes 'America's Course'

In a spirited opening ceremony, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley vowed to transform Bethpage Black into 'America's course' as Europe seeks to triumph once again. Bradley, acknowledging the intensity the crowd brings, promised fans a fierce, pressure-packed showdown against Europe led by captain Luke Donald.

The ceremony, which usually sets the pairings, was moved forward due to bad weather predictions, with captains set to reveal their lineups on Thursday. Europe's squad, aims to retain their title, and its captain Donald expressed hope of earning respect from the New York crowd, even if decked in European blue.

Political tensions surfaced as New York Governor Kathy Hochul faced boos, amid the anticipation of Donald Trump's Friday attendance. Despite political undertones, the main event remains the passionate duel for the Ryder Cup, with an estimated 50,000 fans enhancing the vibrant atmosphere each day of the competition.

