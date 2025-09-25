All Blacks Tackle Changes Amidst Rugby Championship Challenges

In a crucial match against Australia, New Zealand's rugby team is set to make strategic changes following a significant defeat by South Africa.

Captain Scott Barrett will miss the test match due to a shoulder injury, and Fabian Holland is slated to replace him. Coach Scott Robertson is cautious in his team selections, aiming for necessary improvements without drastic overhauls.

Veteran hooker Codie Taylor returns, while Cameron Roigard is back from injury to take the scrumhalf position. Notably, winger Caleb Clarke is fit to play his first test of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)