Palmeiras rallies to defeat River Plate 3-1 and advances to the Copa Libertadores semifinals

Flaco Lopez converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute and added a goal in the 94th.Lopez, a 24-year-old striker who recently was called up to Argentinas national team, now has five goals in the tournament and is tied with three players as the top scorer.Palmeiras will play the winner of the series between Ecuadors LDU and Brazils Sao Paulo.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 25-09-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 09:13 IST
Vitor Roque scored early in the second half and Jose Manuel Lopez added two late goals Wednesday as Brazil's Palmeiras rallied to defeat Argentina's River Plate 3-1 and progress to the Copa Libertadores semifinals.

Striker Maximiliano Salas put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute, but Roque tied it in the 51st minute with his second goal of the series. "Flaco" Lopez converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute and added a goal in the 94th.

Lopez, a 24-year-old striker who recently was called up to Argentina's national team, now has five goals in the tournament and is tied with three players as the top scorer.

Palmeiras will play the winner of the series between Ecuador's LDU and Brazil's Sao Paulo. The Ecuadorians hold a 2-0 lead.

In the other side of the bracket, Racing Club eliminated Velez Sarsfield on Tuesday and is awaiting the winner between Brazil's Flamengo and Estudiantes La Plata from Argentina.

