Nayab Singh Saini hosts Khel Mahakumbh, Mohan Yadav holds MP Sports Festival

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday inaugurated the second phase of the sixth state-level 'Khel Mahakumbh-2025'. The Chief Minister also felicitated the winners of the 74th All India Police Wrestling Cluster, which was held at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban.

Earlier, Nayab Singh Saini stated that the state government's vision is for Haryana to become not only India's sports capital, but also a global sports leader. He also highlighted that over the past decade, Haryana has developed a comprehensive sports vision aimed at connecting every child with sports, creating playgrounds in every village, and providing opportunities to every youth passionate about sports.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural function of the second phase of the state-level Khel Mahakumbh at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula later in the day. On this occasion, he encouraged the players to compete with a true sporting spirit and give their best performance. Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam was also present.

The Chief Minister said the Khel Mahakumbh is not just a sporting event but a platform that nurtures the dreams of Haryana's youth, reflecting the state's spirit of excellence in sports, according to a release. He said that the Khel Mahakumbh was launched in 2017, Haryana's Golden Jubilee year, and since then, five editions have been successfully organised. In the first phase of this year's event, held from August 2 to 4, a total of 15,410 athletes participated across 26 sports. The second phase, which began today, has 9,959 athletes competing.

The Chief Minister added that every athlete aspires to represent the country, but achieving that dream requires consistent practice, discipline, and self-confidence. To support this, the government continues to organise sports competitions that help athletes hone their skills and enhance their abilities. The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of establishing India as a sports superpower by the 2036 Olympic Games and has expressed the desire to host the Games in India.

"I am confident that Haryana's athletes will bring glory to the nation by winning the most medals at that time. Preparations for this have already begun. Our dream is that every village in Haryana will produce an athlete who will make the country proud on the world stage. I am proud that we have worked tirelessly to realise this dream, and today's Khel Mahakumbh marks a golden chapter in that endeavour," he added. Saini further highlighted the government's efforts to promote sports talent in the state. "Sports nurseries have been established to nurture athletes from childhood, providing both financial assistance and professional training. Currently, 1,489 sports nurseries are operational, and 37,225 athletes are receiving training in these nurseries," he said.

He added that players aged 8 to 14 years enrolled in these nurseries receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500, while those aged 15 to 19 years receive Rs 2,000 per month. Sports nursery instructors are also provided an honorarium of up to Rs 25,000. Additionally, the Haryana Outstanding Players Service Rules, 2021, have been framed to ensure secure employment for exceptional athletes, creating 550 new posts in the Sports Department. The Chief Minister honoured eight Haryana athletes who won medals at last year's Paris Paralympics with incentives totalling Rs 42 crore. Haryana athletes excelled in the competition, securing 5 gold and 3 silver medals. In addition, the Chief Minister recognised 31 coaches for their outstanding contributions, awarding them a total of Rs 3.56 crore. Certificates of appreciation were also presented to Haryana's outstanding athletes, gold medallists from the National Games 2025, in-charges of 75 exceptional sports nurseries, and 75 outstanding coaches from the Sports Department.

Earlier, addressing the event, Minister of State for Sports Gaurav Gautam said that the second phase of Khel Mahakumbh 2025 will witness 9,959 athletes competing in 17 different sports over three days across various districts of the state. He also noted that Haryana's sports policy is the best in the country and credited the players' hard work and the state's progressive sports initiatives for Haryana athletes' success in national and international competitions. He further said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana Olympic Games will be organised in November after a gap of 15 years.

