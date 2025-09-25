Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Leads India A Against Australia A: A Glimpse into Future Leadership

Shreyas Iyer will captain India A in a three-match series against Australia A, potentially setting up for future leadership. Iyer, taking a break from red-ball cricket due to back issues, aims to enhance his fitness. The series will evaluate his leadership ahead of upcoming ODIs against Australia.

Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed captain of India A for a three-match one-day series against Australia A in Kanpur. This assignment could provide insights into Iyer's potential leadership role in the senior 50-over team. This development follows his decision to take a break from red-ball cricket due to back issues.

Iyer, who recently informed the BCCI about recurring back stiffness, post his surgery in the UK, aims to utilize this time to enhance his fitness and endurance. The India A squad features promising players like Ravi Bishnoi and Prabhsimran Singh, while additional players will join for later matches.

This series offers selectors a chance to gauge Iyer's capabilities ahead of the crucial ODI series in Australia. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar will lead the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup, featuring several prominent players from the country's cricket circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

