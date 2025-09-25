Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for Australian Challenge

The Indian junior women's hockey team is set to embark on an important five-match series in Australia, aiming to address tactical areas before the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. The series begins on Friday at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra.

Led by Jyoti Singh and guided by coach Tushar Khandker, the team will confront the Australian junior squad thrice before engaging in matches against Canberra Chill, a prominent club from Australia's Hockey One League. This tour is pivotal as the team preps for the Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, in December.

Reflecting on their recent European tour, coach Khandker expressed satisfaction with improvements in the team's structural play and individual skills. "We have worked hard in Bangalore, and these matches will help us test our readiness for the World Cup," Khandker stated.

