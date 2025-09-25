India's Test Series Shake-Up: Bumrah's Return and New Faces Emerge

Jasprit Bumrah, a pivotal figure in India's bowling lineup, is once again part of the Test squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies. This decision underscores the team's strategic focus, as Bumrah is well-rested and ready for the matches commencing October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Exploring younger talents, the selectors have chosen Devdutt Padikkal to step in for Karun Nair, who couldn't meet expectations in recent games. The move indicates a shift towards investing in promising players like Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan, seen as future assets for India's cricket team.

Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain amid Rishabh Pant's unavailability, signaling trust in Jadeja's leadership abilities. Ajit Agarkar also confirmed that while seasoned players like Mohammed Shami remain uncertain, emerging cricketers are being considered for crucial positions in the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)