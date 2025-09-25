Jadeja Steps Up as Vice-Captain Amid Pant's Absence for West Indies Tests

India's cricket team will head into their Test series against the West Indies without their star wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Pant is still recovering from a foot injury and will not participate. In Pant's absence, Ravindra Jadeja has been elevated to the role of vice-captain for the series.

Jadeja, a standout performer in India's recent series in England, has gained the vice-captaincy due to his rich vein of form and wealth of experience. His feats include scoring 516 runs and taking seven wickets in five Tests, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Ajit Agarkar emphasized Jadeja's top-tier performance as the key reason for his appointment.

Rishabh Pant had showcased stellar form before his unfortunate injury, ending the series as the sixth-highest run-scorer with 479 runs at an average of 68.42. Despite a severe foot injury caused by a delivery from England's Chris Woakes, Pant demonstrated resilience by continuing to bat. Agarkar expressed optimism that Pant will recover in time for the South Africa series, though he is certain to miss the West Indies tests.

