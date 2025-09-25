R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League
R Ashwin has made history as the first major Indian cricketer to join the Big Bash League, signing with Sydney Thunder. Ashwin, recently retired from the IPL, will participate in the BBL from December 14 to January 25. His signing is seen as monumental for the league.
- Country:
- Australia
In a historic first, Indian cricket sensation R Ashwin has signed with Sydney Thunder, marking his entry into the Big Bash League (BBL). The move comes shortly after Ashwin's retirement from the Indian Premier League, which opened the door for his participation in international leagues.
Scheduled to join the BBL for the second half from December 14 to January 25, Ashwin expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Sydney Thunder's leadership, particularly highlighting his admiration for team figurehead Dave Warner. Trent Copeland, Thunder's general manager, hailed the signing as the most significant in BBL history.
Ashwin's illustrious career boasts of being India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets. He also made an impact in the IPL with 187 wickets across 221 matches. His entry into the BBL is expected to leave a lasting impression on the team, especially its younger players.
ALSO READ
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Fed Hesitation and Tech Slump
Punjab Tackles Stubble Burning and Flood Aftermath: A Government's Commitment
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appears before ED for questioning in online betting linked money laundering case: Officials.
European Markets Wobble: Autos Lag as Tech and Mining Shine
Crackdown on Stubble Burning in Punjab: A Persistent Pollution Challenge