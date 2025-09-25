R Ashwin's Groundbreaking Move to the Big Bash League

In a historic first, Indian cricket sensation R Ashwin has signed with Sydney Thunder, marking his entry into the Big Bash League (BBL). The move comes shortly after Ashwin's retirement from the Indian Premier League, which opened the door for his participation in international leagues.

Scheduled to join the BBL for the second half from December 14 to January 25, Ashwin expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Sydney Thunder's leadership, particularly highlighting his admiration for team figurehead Dave Warner. Trent Copeland, Thunder's general manager, hailed the signing as the most significant in BBL history.

Ashwin's illustrious career boasts of being India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 537 wickets. He also made an impact in the IPL with 187 wickets across 221 matches. His entry into the BBL is expected to leave a lasting impression on the team, especially its younger players.