Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

Bryan Mbeumo, a standout performer for Brentford with 70 goals over 242 appearances, is set to face his former club as a Manchester United player on Saturday. His return to the Community Stadium comes with mixed emotions from fans, despite his departure on good terms last summer.

The Premier League showdown promises drama as the league sees Liverpool, the current leaders, traveling to Crystal Palace looking to keep their perfect record intact. Liverpool will face a stern test against Palace, the only other unbeaten team in the league.

In other fixtures, Chelsea's match against Brighton is ripe for fireworks, with several players facing their former team. Meanwhile, Arsenal heads to Newcastle hoping to close the gap on the league leaders, with many eagerly anticipating the weekend's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)