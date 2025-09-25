Indian Badminton Squad Gears Up for Asian U-17 & U-15 Championships

Asian U-15 champion Tanvi Patri and former title winner Bornil Changmai are poised to lead a 36-member Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Championships, taking place in Chengdu, China from October 21 to 26.

This year, both Patri and Changmai will compete in the U-17 category, aiming to sustain India's impressive track record in these continental age-group events. The nation secured gold and bronze medals successively during its last two campaigns in Chengdu.

The current team roster was determined by performances at the Yonex-Sunrise Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub Junior (U-15 & U-17) Ranking Badminton Tournament 2025 held in Panchkula, Haryana. According to Sanjay Mishra, Secretary General of the Badminton Association of India, this lineup embodies India's junior development strength and features several athletes poised for podium finishes.