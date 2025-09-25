Sajan Prakash Bounces Back for Asian Aquatic Championship 2025

Sajan Prakash, a seasoned Olympian, is set to mark his return to significant competition at the Asian Aquatic Championship 2025, which kicks off on September 28 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. After failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics and taking a break, the 31-year-old swimmer is eager to contest for a medal in his forte, the 200m butterfly.

Reflecting on his journey, Prakash revealed that missing out on the Paris Games had taken a toll on him both mentally and physically. He stated, "Swimming for over two decades without a proper break left me exhausted. Missing out on Paris made me realize I needed rest, treatment for my shoulder, and some time for myself." This year, Prakash has gradually re-entered competitive waters, shining at the 2025 World Police and Fire Games in the US with ten medals, and securing four medals at the Senior National Aquatic Championships in Bhubaneswar.

At the forthcoming Asian Aquatic Championship, Prakash will vie in his Olympic qualifying event of the 200m butterfly, alongside participating in relay events. His focus for the tournament is to break the two-minute barrier. Looking beyond, Prakash sees this championship as a precursor to the 2026 Asian Games and a chance to assess and enhance his performance.

Prakash emphasized the significance of hosting such a prestigious event in India, underscoring its potential to uplift Indian swimming standards and provide invaluable exposure to upcoming talents. Having undergone training at the impressive facilities in Ahmedabad, he expressed his admiration for the infrastructure available, noting, "This pool is among the finest in Asia, offering an exhilarating environment for swimmers."

The Indian swim veteran also highlighted the positive trajectory of swimming in India, crediting better infrastructure and support for nurturing young talent. Furthermore, Prakash hopes the championship will amplify swimming's appeal as a health and fitness activity among the youth.

