Irfan Pathan Criticizes Bumrah's Inclusion for West Indies Series

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has voiced criticism concerning Jasprit Bumrah's selection for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies, suggesting that it might have been more beneficial to rest the fast bowler. Pathan argues that giving a young pacer an opportunity would have been a strategic move in developing a more robust pool of fast bowlers for the national team.

Bumrah, a central figure in the team, has recently faced challenges with workload management, raising concerns about his fitness. During India's tour of England, Bumrah played three out of five Tests, securing 14 wickets but struggling during the Manchester Test with less optimal figures. Pathan lauds Bumrah's dedication to Test cricket but emphasizes that team strategy should also focus on nurturing emerging talent.

Pathan is also encouraged by the return of all-rounder Axar Patel, citing his inclusion as a boost to India's batting depth. However, he questions the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav, especially as this marks the first home series since Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement. Pathan remains interested to see who will fill Ashwin's strategic role, highlighting the need for a bowler who possesses similar variations and skill sets.

