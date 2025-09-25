Left Menu

India's Para Archery Dream: Multiple Medals in Sight

India is set for at least three medals at the Para Archery World Championships, with all-Indian contests in the men's compound and a sensational run by Sheetal Devi in the women's final. Rakesh Kumar and Toman Kumar will face off in the men's final, while Sheetal aims for gold against world No.1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwangju | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:54 IST
The Para Archery World Championships witnessed India securing a minimum of three medals, highlighted by exhilarating performances from Indian athletes. The men's compound open category will feature an all-India final, showcasing Rakesh Kumar and Toman Kumar. Meanwhile, teenager Sheetal Devi made headlines by advancing to the women's compound final.

Rakesh, renowned for his Paralympic bronze medal, showed remarkable finesse as he overcame Great Britain's Nathan Macqueen with a score of 147-143. His compatriot, Toman Kumar, achieved a narrow victory over Shyam Sunder Swami, winning 144-143, marking a dream debut at the championships.

Sheetal Devi, an 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, delivered a spectacular 145-140 victory against Jodie Grinham, earning her a spot in the women's final. The event will also see Shyam Sunder Swami competing for a bronze, reflecting India's strong medal contention.

