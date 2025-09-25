Left Menu

New Beginnings: Juan Ayuso's Journey with Lidl-Trek Begins

Spanish cyclist Juan Ayuso signed with Lidl-Trek for five years following a split from UAE Team Emirates. The 23-year-old, who impressively performed in the recent Vuelta a Espana, expresses enthusiasm for joining Lidl-Trek. The team sees Ayuso as a promising talent capable of achieving greatness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:19 IST
In a significant shift in the competitive world of professional cycling, Spanish prodigy Juan Ayuso has inked a five-year deal with Lidl-Trek. This move follows a contentious separation from UAE Team Emirates, with both parties citing differing 'visions of development' as a reason for parting ways.

Ayuso publicly criticized his former team, accusing them of attempting to tarnish his reputation by revealing the split amid the Vuelta a Espana. Despite the tension, his performance at the Vuelta was stellar, winning two stages and contending for the overall classification.

Expressing excitement about his new chapter, Ayuso praised Lidl-Trek's unity and ambition. The team is eager to support the young cyclist's development into one of the sport's top talents. With achievements already under his belt, Ayuso is set for a promising future in competitive cycling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

