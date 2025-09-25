Left Menu

Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

Liverpool's 17-year-old forward, Rio Ngumoha, has signed his first professional contract, reportedly lasting until 2028. Known for his outstanding debut performances, Ngumoha became Liverpool's youngest goalscorer recently. He has made a significant impact since joining from Chelsea, participating in key matches across different competitions.

Liverpool's rising star, Rio Ngumoha, has inked his inaugural professional contract with the esteemed Premier League club, the details of which remain undisclosed. However, according to British media, the deal is said to last until 2028, adhering to FA regulations for players under 18.

Ngumoha has swiftly captured attention, notably scoring a dramatic 100th-minute winner on his Premier League debut against Newcastle United, establishing himself as the youngest goalscorer in the club's storied history. Last week, he further showcased his talent in Liverpool's Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

The England youth international first donned Liverpool's colors in a senior match during an FA Cup clash with Accrington Stanley, having joined from Chelsea last year. His trajectory has been meteoric, accumulating five senior appearances that underscore his promising future in football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

