Asian Legends League Gears Up for Blockbuster Season 2

The Asian Legends League is poised to return with an even more thrilling second season. With two new teams, the Gulf Gladiators and Pakistan Panthers, joining the fray, the league aims to bring together former cricket stars in a premier platform under the aegis of World Sports Group (WSG). The player draft registration opened on September 25, 2025, inviting eligible players to become part of this celebrated sporting event.

League Commissioner Chetan Sharma expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming season, stating, "Season 1 was just the beginning. Season 2 will raise the bar with new teams, new talents, and a wider reach. We're excited to give former international stars a world-class platform once again." In a strategic move, WSG has also appointed former Indian cricketer Madan Lal as the Head of the Technical Committee, entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing key technical aspects of the tournament.

Reaffirming its mission, World Sports Group emphasizes supporting retired cricketers, not only by providing a stage to display their skills but also by fostering a connection with fans and inspiring future generations. A spokesperson for WSG stated, "Asian Legends League is more than just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's golden era and the legends who shaped it." Season 2 is expected to offer fan-centric activities and exciting new rules, guaranteeing high-octane cricket entertainment worldwide.