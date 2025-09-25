Left Menu

Asian Legends League Gears Up for Blockbuster Season 2

Asian Legends League is set for an exciting Season 2 with expanded teams and talent. New additions include the Gulf Gladiators and Pakistan Panthers. With Chetan Sharma as League Commissioner and Madan Lal overseeing technicalities, the league is positioned as a premier platform for former cricket stars across Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:53 IST
Asian Legends League Gears Up for Blockbuster Season 2
Asian Legends League logo. (Photo/ALL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Legends League is poised to return with an even more thrilling second season. With two new teams, the Gulf Gladiators and Pakistan Panthers, joining the fray, the league aims to bring together former cricket stars in a premier platform under the aegis of World Sports Group (WSG). The player draft registration opened on September 25, 2025, inviting eligible players to become part of this celebrated sporting event.

League Commissioner Chetan Sharma expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming season, stating, "Season 1 was just the beginning. Season 2 will raise the bar with new teams, new talents, and a wider reach. We're excited to give former international stars a world-class platform once again." In a strategic move, WSG has also appointed former Indian cricketer Madan Lal as the Head of the Technical Committee, entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing key technical aspects of the tournament.

Reaffirming its mission, World Sports Group emphasizes supporting retired cricketers, not only by providing a stage to display their skills but also by fostering a connection with fans and inspiring future generations. A spokesperson for WSG stated, "Asian Legends League is more than just a tournament; it's a celebration of cricket's golden era and the legends who shaped it." Season 2 is expected to offer fan-centric activities and exciting new rules, guaranteeing high-octane cricket entertainment worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Railways Roll Out Major Cleanliness Drive Under Special Campaign 5.0

Railways Roll Out Major Cleanliness Drive Under Special Campaign 5.0

 India
2
Impending Government Shutdown Sparks Intense Political Battle in Washington

Impending Government Shutdown Sparks Intense Political Battle in Washington

 United States
3
Amazon Prime Settlement: A Landmark FTC Win Against Deceptive Practices

Amazon Prime Settlement: A Landmark FTC Win Against Deceptive Practices

 Global
4
Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Choubey Seeks Bail in Corruption Case

Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Choubey Seeks Bail in Corruption Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025