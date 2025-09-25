SG Pipers Women's Team Expands with Strategic New Signings for HIL Season 2

The SG Pipers Women's Team has strategically bolstered its roster by signing eight new players in the Hockey India League Season 2 auction. The goal is to achieve a blend of youthful energy and seasoned experience. This strategic enhancement aligns with the team's ambition to tackle upcoming challenges, according to an official release from the SG Pipers.

Reflecting on the auction, team captain Navneet Kaur expressed confidence in their approach. "We entered the auction with a clear strategy, and it feels great to be part of a team that values insight from both players and the coaching staff. The inclusion of versatile players who can adapt to multiple positions strengthens our unit considerably," she stated. Significant additions include Udita, an experienced defender, and two other national team players, Suman and Preeti, who augment the team's strength and cohesion.

Head Coach Sofie Gierts highlighted the value of the new recruits, emphasizing international goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino's defensive leadership and the scoring expertise of Deepika and Lola Riera. The coach is optimistic about the team's prospects, noting the mix of international and local talent ensures the squad is well-equipped to compete at the elite level.