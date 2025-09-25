Left Menu

Ryder Cup: Rahm Faces Creative Heckling from New York Fans

Jon Rahm experiences the creative heckling of New York fans during practice rounds for the Ryder Cup, discovering that no virtual reality headset can prepare him for the real-life atmosphere. Embracing the passionate crowd, Rahm anticipates a surge in intensity once the competition officially begins.

25-09-2025
Jon Rahm, preparing for the Ryder Cup, found virtual reality headsets inadequate against the imaginative heckling from New York fans. The technology was meant to desensitize players, but Rahm noted it couldn't match the inventiveness of the local crowd.

During practice rounds at Bethpage Black, fans targeted Rahm with humorous remarks, referencing weight-loss medication in their catcalls. Despite the jibes, the two-time major champion seems to relish New York's famously fervent environment.

The 29-year-old expects the atmosphere to intensify when the three-day event kicks off on Friday, but he's unfazed. For Rahm, the humor and passion of the fans enhance the Ryder Cup experience.

