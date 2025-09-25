Hockey Dreamers: Rising Stars of India’s HIL Mini Auction 2026

The Hockey India League 2026 Mini Auctions have become a catalyst for new talent, turning the spotlight on young stars like goalkeeper Vivek Lakra. Signed by the Shrachi Bengal Tigers for INR 23 Lakhs, far surpassing his base price of INR 2 Lakhs, Lakra's auction story was one of the most remarkable.

Reflecting on his unexpected success, Lakra expressed both excitement and resolve. "I was nervous watching the auction but thrilled when my name soared," he stated. "For my family and future, this is motivation to continue working hard." His journey from borrowing gear at a sports hostel to envisioning an Olympic dream epitomizes dedication.

Monika, another standout, saw a major turnaround this year, becoming the costliest Indian player in the women's auction. After going unsold previously, she was acquired for INR 15 Lakhs. For Rupinder Pal Singh, sold to SG Pipers for INR 12 Lakhs, the auctions represent vital financial support for athletes, underscoring the league's essential role in fostering talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)