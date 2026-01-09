Epic Showdown: SG Pipers vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers in Women's Hockey League Finale

The Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 reaches its climax as SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers prepare for a much-anticipated final. In a season marked by intense competition, 12 matches saw an impressive 37 goals, setting up a breathtaking showdown at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The stakes are high, with the champions taking home Rs 1.5 crore while the runners-up will receive Rs 1 crore. Ranchi Royals, who secured third place, will claim Rs 50 lakh. Additionally, the Player of the Tournament, Best Goalkeeper, Upcoming Player, and Top Scorer each stand to win Rs 5 lakh. An award for the Fairplay Trophy is also positioned for the team showing the true spirit of hockey.

SG Pipers, led by Navneet Kaur, topped the table with 11 points, while Shrachi Bengal Tigers followed closely with 10 points. The Tigers have edged out the Pipers twice in penalty shootouts this season and aim to capitalize on their experience and tighten defense as they vie for the title.