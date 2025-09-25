Left Menu

Exciting Kickoff: AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Draw Revealed

The AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 is set to begin on October 25. The tournament's draw has been revealed, with Group A featuring East Bengal FC vs Real Kashmir FC and Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC. The defending champions, FC Goa, will start their campaign against Jamshedpur FC in Group B.

Updated: 25-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:51 IST

Defending champions FC Goa. (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 will kick off on October 25, following the tournament's official draw at Football House. East Bengal FC will face Real Kashmir FC and Mohun Bagan SG will clash with Chennaiyin FC in the Group A opening encounters.

FC Goa, the reigning champions after defeating Jamshedpur FC 3-0 in May, will commence their title defense in Group B. The group stages, consisting of 24 matches, will extend until November 6, pausing for the FIFA International Window when India takes on Bangladesh on November 18 in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round.

Top teams from each of the four groups will advance to the semi-finals, with dates to be announced. The group assignments include formidable line-ups with teams like Mohun Bagan SG and FC Goa aiming to secure their place in the finals.

