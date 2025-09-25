High-Stakes Showdown: Argentina Aims for Hat-Trick Against Springboks

Argentina is set on achieving three straight victories against their southern hemisphere adversaries, as they gear up to challenge reigning champions South Africa in their penultimate Rugby Championship clash at King's Park on Saturday.

The Pumas have already bested both New Zealand and Australia in the championship, creating a tightly contested points tally. Currently, Australia is in the lead with 11 points, closely followed by South Africa and New Zealand tied at 10 points, with Argentina narrowly trailing at 9.

Despite their record in the championship, Argentina has struggled against South Africa outside their home turf. Coach Felipe Contepomi has strengthened his pack, anticipating a physical encounter. Meanwhile, the Springboks, aiming to continue their strategic evolution, have adjusted their lineup seeking an expansive style of play. As they prepare for the decisive clash, respect and strategy will dictate the day.