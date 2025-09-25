Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Kabaddi Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls

In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League match, UP Yoddhas edged out Bengaluru Bulls in a tie-breaker at SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. Despite trailing initially, Yoddhas' persistence led to a comeback, securing a thrilling victory with standout performances from Bhavani Rajput and Sumit.

Updated: 25-09-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:58 IST
Players in action during PKL. (Photo/PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic Pro Kabaddi League encounter, the UP Yoddhas clinched a thrilling victory over the Bengaluru Bulls, pushing the game into an exciting tie-breaker at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. The Yoddhas showcased remarkable resilience, bouncing back after an initial deficit to secure the win, as released by PKL officials.

The match started with high intensity as Gagan Gowda got Yoddhas off to a flying start. Alireza Mirzaian of Bengaluru Bulls promptly leveled the score, leading to a fierce back-and-forth contest. Despite the Bulls building a lead, Yoddhas responded tenaciously, narrowing the gap with strategic raids and solid defensive maneuvers, leaving spectators on edge.

The second half intensified with both sides trading points fiercely, leading to a tie at 24-24. Bhavani Rajput's standout raid lent Yoddhas a momentary lead, sustained by Sumit's impressive defense. With dramatic swings and a Super Raid from Mirzaian leveling scores again at 36-36, the contest entered a gripping tie-breaker. Displaying nerve and clever strategy, the Yoddhas clinched a 6-5 tie-breaker victory, marking a memorable Pro Kabaddi League encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

