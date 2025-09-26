Left Menu

Pakistan Secures Final Showdown Against India in Thrilling Asia Cup Match

Pakistan's bowling brilliance led them to a thrilling Super 4s victory over Bangladesh, setting up an exciting Asia Cup final against India. Despite a modest target, Bangladesh faltered, unable to handle Pakistan's pace and spin attack effectively. Key performances came from Afridi, Rauf, and Ayub in a gripping contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:27 IST
Pakistan's bowling unit shone brightly on Thursday as they successfully defended a modest total of 135 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4s, clinching an 11-run victory. This triumph paves the way for an eagerly anticipated final clash with arch-rivals India.

The match, laden with tension given the historical rivalry and off-field dynamics between India and Pakistan, delighted the Asian Cricket Council and broadcasters who anticipated substantial viewership. Bangladesh struggled in their chase, closing at 124 for nine in 20 overs.

Despite initial resistance, Bangladeshi batters failed to apply sensible strategies against Pakistan's fiery attack. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf dismantled the lineup, while spin trio Ayub, Nawaz, and Ahmed restricted runs. Notable early Pakistani innings contributors included Haris, Afridi, and Nawaz, ensuring a competitive target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

