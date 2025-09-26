Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Former Arsenal Player Billy Vigar Passes Away at 21

Billy Vigar, a former Arsenal youth player, tragically passed away at the age of 21 after suffering a significant brain injury during a non-league soccer match. His passing was confirmed by Chichester City, his current club. The injury occurred when Vigar collided with a wall beside the field.

In a tragic turn of events, Billy Vigar, a former Arsenal youth standout, has passed away following a critical brain injury sustained during a match for Chichester City, an English non-league soccer team. The 21-year-old, whose promising career included a stint at Arsenal's academy since 2017, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Wingate & Finchley FC, where Vigar reportedly collided with a wall, leading to an injury that required him to be placed in an induced coma. Despite undergoing surgery on Tuesday to improve his chances of recovery, the injury proved insurmountable.

The football community, including the English Football Association and Arsenal FC, has expressed deep condolences to Vigar's family and Chichester City. A scheduled match against Lewes has been postponed, and a minute's silence will be observed at all league games this weekend, with players wearing black armbands in his memory.

