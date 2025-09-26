India Poised for Glory as Host of 2025 World Para Athletics Championships

President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhajharia, has expressed immense pride as India gears up to host the prestigious World Para Athletics Championships in 2025. Highlighting the event's significance for both Indian and international para athletes, Jhajharia described this as a proud moment for the nation.

Speaking to ANI, Jhajharia extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous support of para athletes, acknowledging the government's role in promoting inclusivity in sports. 'I thank PM Modi for giving importance to Para Athletes,' Jhajharia stated.

With palpable confidence in India's performance, Jhajharia forecasted a successful outing for the country's para athletes, expecting them to win medals and bring glory to India. The championship, scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from September 27 to October 5, 2025, will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly upgraded stadium.