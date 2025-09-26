Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Elected Unopposed as CAB President at 94th AGM

Sourav Ganguly returns as the uncontested President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, marking a renewed commitment to cricket's advancement. The 94th AGM announced Ganguly's leadership with no opposition, also appointing key members to the executive team. Ganguly emphasizes his dedication to enhancing cricket in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:56 IST
Sourav Ganguly Elected Unopposed as CAB President at 94th AGM
Sourav Ganguly (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricketer and newly elected President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has underscored his dedication to the sport's development in his new role. Ganguly's election was confirmed at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the CAB, where he was the only candidate nominated for the position.

During the meeting, the Electoral Officer, Sushanta Ranjan Upadhyay, formally announced Ganguly as the president, alongside other key appointments within the association. This includes Nitish Ranjan Dutta as Vice President, Bablu Koley as Honorary Secretary, Madan Mohan Ghosh as Joint Secretary, and Sanjay Das as Treasurer. This marked Ganguly's return after previously serving from 2015 to 2019, before taking up the role of BCCI president.

Additionally, Ganguly participated in Durga Puja celebrations at his residence, highlighting the cultural importance of the festival. He remarked on the significance of Durga Puja in Bengal, signaling his commitment not only to sports but also cultural traditions.

TRENDING

1
Ventive Hospitality Expands with Hilton Goa Resort Acquisition

Ventive Hospitality Expands with Hilton Goa Resort Acquisition

 India
2
AnaVu Revolutionizes Anatomy Learning with 3D Visualization

AnaVu Revolutionizes Anatomy Learning with 3D Visualization

 India
3
Emergency Coalition Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority

Emergency Coalition Boosts Support for Palestinian Authority

 Norway
4
Defamed Officer's Legal Battle Over Bollywood Series

Defamed Officer's Legal Battle Over Bollywood Series

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025