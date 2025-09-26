Sourav Ganguly Elected Unopposed as CAB President at 94th AGM

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricketer and newly elected President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has underscored his dedication to the sport's development in his new role. Ganguly's election was confirmed at the 94th Annual General Meeting of the CAB, where he was the only candidate nominated for the position.

During the meeting, the Electoral Officer, Sushanta Ranjan Upadhyay, formally announced Ganguly as the president, alongside other key appointments within the association. This includes Nitish Ranjan Dutta as Vice President, Bablu Koley as Honorary Secretary, Madan Mohan Ghosh as Joint Secretary, and Sanjay Das as Treasurer. This marked Ganguly's return after previously serving from 2015 to 2019, before taking up the role of BCCI president.

Additionally, Ganguly participated in Durga Puja celebrations at his residence, highlighting the cultural importance of the festival. He remarked on the significance of Durga Puja in Bengal, signaling his commitment not only to sports but also cultural traditions.