West Indies Fast Bowler Shamar Joseph Out Due to Injury

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming tour of India due to injury. Cricket West Indies announced that Johann Layne will replace him for the two-test series. Joseph's injury will be reassessed before the limited-overs series against Bangladesh.

West Indies faced a setback prior to their India tour as fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been sidelined by an injury. Cricket West Indies confirmed Johann Layne as his replacement in the squad for the two-test series.

The specifics of Joseph's injury remain undisclosed by the board. The 26-year-old, who played in the Caribbean Premier League final recently, had gained attention for leading West Indies to their first test win in Australia in 27 years.

The team reached India on Wednesday for the series starting in Ahmedabad on October 2. Following this, West Indies will face Bangladesh in a limited-overs series from October 18 to November 1.

