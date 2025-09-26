Gary Stead Returns: The Heartbeat of New Zealand Cricket

In a surprising yet welcomed move, Gary Stead has rejoined the New Zealand cricket setup, months after ending a notable seven-year term as head coach of the men's team. The seasoned 53-year-old has been integrated into the national high-performance team, where his wealth of experience will be invaluable.

New Zealand Cricket announced Stead's role would primarily focus on the development of players and coaches, alongside enhancing high-performance programs. This marks a new chapter in Stead's 34-year journey with the team, which began as a player when he represented New Zealand in five Test matches back in 1999.

Following his departure in June, when South African Rob Walter took over, Stead has returned with a commitment to nurture the national and domestic cricket landscape. NZC Chief High Performance Officer Daryl Gibson highlighted Stead's impressive knowledge and dedication, underscoring the positive impact of his involvement across various levels of the sport. Meanwhile, Stead expressed his ongoing passion for cricket and his eagerness to foster talent, both within and outside the confines of NZC.

